Country Music Minute-Kane Brown and Miranda Tease New Music, Chris Janson Has A New Puppy and More

Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate. Even After Getting Tons Of Christmas Presents, Maren Morris’ Son’s Favorite Toy Is A Dog Crate Maren Morris went all out for her son, Hayes’ Christmas only to be overshadowed by a much more unimpressive item. The Grammy-nominated singer tweeted, “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love, [H]is preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Morris didn’t share photos of her son enjoying his “gift,” but back in October, she did post a video of her son mooing at horses. “ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” Morris captioned the post.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO