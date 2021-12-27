ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Music Minute-Kane Brown and Miranda Tease New Music, Chris Janson Has A New Puppy and More

By JJ Hayes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI could watch new puppy videos all day. You know the ones, where the little kids get surprised...

Kane Brown teases upcoming new song ‘Whiskey Sour’

Kane Brown revealed the news of his new song “Whiskey Sour” on social media via a video, which he captioned, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th tag a friend.” The caption also included the hashtag #WhiskeySour, and finds the country superstar in the kitchen of his Tennessee home singing along to the unreleased new song, which was playing through a speaker situated on the countertop beside him. Listen to the clip of “Whiskey Sour” – here.
New Country Music Albums Coming in 2022

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Dolly Parton are just three artists with new country albums planned for 2022. Expect a fast start, with several newcomers, one rocker and two veteran hitmakers dropping new titles in January and February. The first three months of any given year are typically slow, but...
Kane Brown Shares a Preview of a New Song With Fans

Kane Brown is getting ready to give his fans new music in 2022. Kane shared the following message and video on social media, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th”. While new music from Kane will be arriving...
Chris Janson
Kane Brown
Chris Janson Added to Lineup at 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest

This morning Carolina Country Music Fest organizers announced the next star heading to the stage in June. Singer songwriter Chris Janson whose best known for his songs ‘Drunk Girl’ and ‘Buy me a Boat’ is coming to the event! The concert is planned for June 9 thru 12th, tickets are currently on sale and a schedule will be released at a later date!
MAREN MORRIS TEASES NEW MUSIC IN 2022

It looks like Maren Morris fans are getting new music in the New Year. The singer shared a tease on social media to let fans know what’s coming. The eight-second clip starts with just the year “2022,” and the shows her walking past a car with a license plate that reads “Go.”
Austin Mahone Debuts 'One Time' Visualizer, Teases More New Music

Austin Mahone has just released the new visualizer for his song “One Time.”. The 25-year-old singer dropped the brand new video on Friday, aka Christmas Eve (December 24). Austin‘s new visualizer video features footage from performances, as well as him on a boat, and Tana Mongeau. If you...
Kane Brown Previews Trad-Country Sounding New Track, ‘Whiskey Sour’

For a hit maker who often lives on the cutting edge of modern country, Kane Brown keeps turning back toward a traditional style — almost every chance he gets. In the past few years, the next-gen superstar has scored respect for forward-thinking collaborations with artists like Marshmello, Swae Lee and Khalid and others — most recently teaming with blackbear on “Memory” and H.E.R. on “Blessed & Free.” But then again, his latest single “One Mississippi” featured a bluesy fiddle melody and a two-stepping rhythm, and it looks like he’ll keep the trad-country trend going.
Jazmine Sullivan Teases New Music with Preview of Fresh ‘Tale’

Jazmine Sullivan ignited arguably the hottest heat streak of her career at the start of the year with the release of her critically acclaimed EP ‘Heaux Tales.’. Home to tracks such as the Gold-certified ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ and ‘Lost One,’ the concept project was also lauded for its raw and unfiltered celebration of women’s stories. Many of which were sprinkled through the set in the form of interludes. Or ‘Tales,’ as they were known.
Maren Morris’ Song Hayes Must Have Been A Cat or Dog in Past Life and She Teases New Music

Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate. Even After Getting Tons Of Christmas Presents, Maren Morris’ Son’s Favorite Toy Is A Dog Crate Maren Morris went all out for her son, Hayes’ Christmas only to be overshadowed by a much more unimpressive item. The Grammy-nominated singer tweeted, “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love, [H]is preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Morris didn’t share photos of her son enjoying his “gift,” but back in October, she did post a video of her son mooing at horses. “ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” Morris captioned the post.
Brett Eldredge shares the video for his new song “Holy Water”

Brett Eldredge is sharing new music to ring in the New Year. Said Brett: “I wanted to do something extra special this year for my fans who have always gone above and beyond to show me love and support on this crazy journey. My Christmas gift to you. ‘Holy Water,’ the first song off my upcoming album, is out now. I hope you enjoy it.”
MUSIC
Green Day Teases New Music

Green Day is teasing the release of new music. A short video clip has been posted on their social media accounts that shows a splattering of quick images and unknown music. One image is of RAK Studios in London, giving some clue of where the band has been recording. Also...
