Minnesota State

Flight Delays and Cancelations at MSP International Due to Weather, Computer Issues

By Jennifer Lewerenz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — If you were hoping to catch a flight out of snowy Minnesota Monday morning, you may want to call ahead. Sun Country Airlines is canceling domestic flights Monday morning due to a system outage. The...

NBC Los Angeles

Holiday Flights Canceled at LAX, Other Airports Due to COVID-19 Issues

A wave of worldwide flight cancellations on Christmas Eve was having some effect at LAX, airport officials acknowledged Friday. "We know some airline cancellations across the country are in the news. At LAX today, our flights are showing over 90% on time right now with 25 cancellations out of 1,028 scheduled flights," LAX tweeted at 9:23 a.m. Friday.
CBS Minnesota

At Least 40 Thursday Flights At MSP Airport Canceled, 60+ Delayed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers in the Twin Cities aren’t out of the woods yet, as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is showing at least 40 Thursday flights have been canceled. The current list of flights for the day also includes 73 that have been delayed, as of 12:30 p.m. This follows a number of days where air travelers found themselves unable to make a trek either to or from their holiday destinations. Delta Air Lines issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the travel hiccups: “We apologize to customers for the delay in their travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the...
KARE 11

Storms lead to lingering cancellations, delays at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS — The aftermath of storms, both here in Minnesota and elsewhere across the Midwest, contributed to more than 100 delays and 30 cancellations in and out of MSP on Thursday, according to data posted by the airport at 8 p.m. Cancelled departures in the morning and early afternoon...
CBS Chicago

More Than 5,000 Flights Canceled Due To COVID Staff Shortages, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — While Santa experienced smooth sailing, that was not the case for thousands of holiday travelers. The excitement of seeing family in person, once again, was tempered by flight trouble. Between weather problems and staff shortages because of COVID, airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights, including more than 70 flights in or out of Chicago Travelers say if you’re heading to the airport, call ahead and be patient. “The plan was that: to be there for Christmas Eve with the folks and dinner and all those kinds of things. It happens though. It’s not something that is in everyone’s control,” said Julie Beilfuss. “Make...
The Independent

Wave of cancelled flights from omicron closes out 2021

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year's holiday weekend.Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States compounding the problem.By midday Friday on the East Coast airlines had scrubbed more than 1,300 U.S. flights and 2,700 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compared with about 1,400 U.S. cancellations for all of Thursday. That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve above...
FOXBusiness

Flight cancellations, delays due to COVID-19 drag on as pandemic hammers airlines

The spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant continues to hammer the airline industry with a slew of new flight delays and cancellations on Wednesday. According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,500 flights have been canceled and over 8,200 flights have been delayed as of Wednesday afternoon. More than 2,800 of those delayed flights and 885 of those canceled flights were scheduled to travel within, into, or out of the United States.
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
