ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Delta says flight from Seattle to Shanghai turned back due to COVID-19 rules

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CNaz_0dWjCY5N00

Delta on Monday said it was forced to turn a flight heading to Shanghai from Seattle around midair due to pandemic-related cleaning requirements at the destination airport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Walmart, Sam’s Club to dispense authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication

TEXAS – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas through the U.S. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starts December 30. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Shanghai#Covid#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
SCIENCE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays come to an end, the post-holiday cleaning begins. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them […]
LIFESTYLE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy