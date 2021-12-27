ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Named as a Top Head Coaching Candidate

By Mike Gill
 4 days ago
Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has the best record, along with the Chargers Brandon Staley, among rookie head coaches. He has made an impressive turnaround, going 6-2 over his last eight games, since starting the year at 2-5. Success typically gets you noticed and that's why rival teams...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles mourn the passing of football icon John Madden

The Philadelphia Eagles and the entire football community come together to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach whose impact on the game goes beyond the gridiron. Madden was 85. Football fans today know Madden as the name behind the industry-changing video game series or as...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Jonathan Gannon has the defense peaking at the perfect time

The numbers say the Eagles are right there among the best defenses in the league - they're third in the NFL in yards per play allowed (5.0 yards), fourth in three-and-out percentage (35%), fifth in yards per game (320.2), and they have allowed 18 or fewer points in nine games this season, second only to Denver (10) in that category and the most for the franchise since the 2008 season. This is impressive stuff over the course of the season, context to clarify the apples-to-apples comparison.
NFL
charlottenews.net

Post-Snap Read: Jonathan Gannon throws a curveball with the D-line

The Eagles' defensive front has been really fun to watch over the course of this season, both in the run and pass games. Going back to the summer, when the group was the most dominant on the field during Training Camp (including joint practices vs. opposing teams), you could see that it would be a strength of this football team.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Joe Banner doesn’t think Philadelphia will be losing Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... EJ: Jonathan Gannon’s name has been floated as a potential candidate for a head-coaching job this offseason. What do you make of that? ... JB: I don’t think there’s any chance that he’s on anybody’s short list. I don’t think there’s any chance in this moment in time that he’s a serious candidate to be a head coach. I could look really bad and eat those words, but I don’t think I will. That doesn’t mean that isn’t his future. We’ve spoken about how positively he’s viewed in a league that tends to be quite critical and critique-oriented. We don’t even know if he’s solved the problem that created terrible performances against opposing passing attacks. How, all of a sudden, is he now a head coach? I do think he has the respect of people from a character and intellect perspective to suggest his future could very well be as a head coach and a very good one in the NFL. It’s totally possible and believable. The fact that he’s there right now, based on the way this defense has played this year and it’s his first and only year as a coordinator, I would be very, very surprised.
NFL
UPI News

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s DB coach is generating defensive coordinator buzz

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Darius Slay has been in the NFL for nine seasons and before this year had already been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. But 2021 might be his best season yet. And on Wednesday, the Eagles’ best cornerback of the last decade heaped praise on his position coach Dennard Wilson. “I’m not going to sit here and play around,” Slay said. ”Dennard, man, he’s been a great coach. He helped me elevate my game to a whole ‘nother level.” Wilson, 39, has been coaching in the NFL since 2012 but joined the Eagles this offseason to take over as the defensive backs coach under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And his players seem to love him. [...] “He ain’t never steered me wrong, not once yet,” Slay said. “Like I said, I’m just surprised he’s been in the game 15 years and not had a DC job because he’s a smart dude. And he played in this league before so I won’t be surprised if sooner or later he has one of them jobs.”
NFL
