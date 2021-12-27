Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a car for Christmas

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless. In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO