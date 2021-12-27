ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle to treat Monday as holiday for street parking

By KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monday will be a free parking day in the city of Seattle, according to a tweet from the Seattle Department of Transportation. The...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Tracking Seattle’s efforts to clear snow, ice off roads

With 2–6 inches of snow falling in the Puget Sound region’s lowlands this weekend and record setting, freezing temperatures recorded Sunday, the Seattle Department of Transportation has been working around-the-clock shifts to clear the city’s roads of ice and snow. Real time updates on which streets have...
MyNorthwest

Lopez Island ferry dock damaged, but still in service

Part of the Lopez Island ferry dock is damaged after being rammed by a boat that made a hard landing. “We had a hard landing there just before Christmas with the Yakima. So Yakima came in, possibly weather-related, and hit that floater pretty good,” Ian Sterling with Washington State Ferries told KIRO Radio.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Traffic
Local
Washington Cars
MyNorthwest

What Seattle can expect in new year with shakeups at city hall on the horizon

Seattle City Hall is in for a shakeup at the start of the new year, with a new mayor, at-large city councilmember, and city attorney all taking office in January. Leaving office at the start of the new year will be outgoing Mayor Jenny Durkan, Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez, and 12-year incumbent City Attorney Pete Holmes. The people entering into those roles each represent a shift away from their predecessors, starting with the city’s incoming mayor.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Free Parking#Vehicles#Dot#Seattledot
MyNorthwest

Snow continues falling across Puget Sound region, more to come later in week

Snow has continued to fall across the Puget Sound region on Tuesday, with the potential for more by the end of the week. While Monday was largely without snowy weather for most of the day, it picked up again overnight. Light snow is expected to linger across the South Sound area through Tuesday morning, before tapering off as temperatures begin to increase in the afternoon. Meteorologists also expect another weather system to arrive late on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor signs emergency proclamation ahead of cold weather

As Western Washington is anticipating snow and extremely cold temperatures over the next several days, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed an emergency proclamation. The National Weather Service is predicting “dangerously cold temperatures with high struggling to reach freezing beginning Sunday through Wednesday.” Snow is also expected starting Dec. 25.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

West Coast braces for looming cold snap

— As Washington state prepares for a weather event that could leave temperatures in the teens for Seattle proper, that cold snap will herald strong winds Wednesday night with the National Weather Service warning that “thunderstorms moving onshore … may produce strong wind gusts or a brief tornado.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle schools will reopen in person after winter break

Despite the presence of the omicron variant and the University of Washington’s decision to restart remote learning for the first week of winter quarter, Seattle Public Schools says it plans to reopen schools for in-person learning as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 3. The district says it is also preparing...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy