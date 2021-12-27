ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting death

 4 days ago
Chacon

Fort Wayne police have identified a 34-year-old man charged in the Christmas Eve death of a woman in Lafayette Street.

Jacob Chacon, 34, charged with murder in the death of a woman inside a home in the 2300 block of South Lafayette Street, was booked into the Allen County Jail at 1:40 a.m. Christmas morning, according to the website Mobile Patrol and the Allen County Jail.

Sunday, the Allen County Coroner identified the victim as Brittany N. Deck, 30, of Fort Wayne. She died from a gunshot wound to the head and is the 47 th homicide in Allen County this year.

Officers were called to the residence at 9 p.m., after a caller said a woman had died there. An argument preceded the shooting. Officers found Deck suffering from life threatening injuries. Paramedics attempted to save her life, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Chacon was being held without bail at the jail and is scheduled for a court hearing today.

Comments / 4

Brittany Fravel
4d ago

I familys imagine the remembrance them kids will have for Christmas every year. Very very sad. Sending prayers to the kids n familys

Reply
3
