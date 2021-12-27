ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BUZZ Chinese stocks mixed as Beijing proposes tighter regulations

 4 days ago

** Chinese government will require that domestic firms in sectors off-limits to foreign direct investment receive clearances before they can list their shares offshore

** China also published draft rules on Friday requiring filings by companies seeking offshore listings to ensure they comply with Chinese regulations read more

** The new rules were seen as likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty and stalled offshore listings by some bankers and analysts read more

** U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Alibaba and Baidu reverse course from premarket losses, now up 1.7% and 1% respectively

** Other China ADRs — Bilibili , Tencent Music (TME.N) and Nio (NIO.N) gain 0.5% to 1%

** Some stocks are still holding out - TAL Education Group (TAL.N) and New Oriental Education down 0.7% and 1.5% respectively, while JD.com extends premarket losses, down 1%

** According to the new draft rules, the govt can order a company to dispose of its assets or businesses if its offshore listing jeopardizes national security read more

** Chinese firms have raised ~$12.8 bln in U.S. listings in 2021, according to Refinitiv data, but the deals ground to a halt after Didi's $4.4 bln U.S. debut sparked regulatory backlash

** DIDI down 2.2% after blocking employees from selling shares indefinitely, according to a Financial Times report

** KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF , which tracks Chinese internet stocks, up 0.7%, while iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI.O), which tracks broader Chinese stocks, gains 0.4%

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Stock#Beijing#Chinese Stocks#Baidu#Tencent Music#Tal Education Group#New Oriental#Refinitiv Data#Financial Times#Ishares Msci China Etf
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

