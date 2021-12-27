ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Musings: Penn State's run defense faces challenge, what the Mitchell Tinsley addition means, more

By David Eckert about 6 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udSIX_0dWjAbiG00
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 03: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) turns to find open field after a long pass reception during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome on December 3, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For one final time this season, it’s game week for Penn State football fans.

In this week’s Monday Musings column, we look ahead at the Outback Bowl, react to some of the recent news, and more.

1. Where does Jonathan Sutherland’s Penn State future lie?

Jonathan Sutherland announced that he’ll come back to Happy Valley for the 2022 season last week.

Sutherland spent 2021 as Penn State’s ultimate swiss army knife on defense. He played some free safety, some strong safety, some linebacker and some slot corner, according to Pro Football Focus. Clearly, he’s a player the Nittany Lions can move around.

With Penn State’s defense slated to endure plenty of turnover before next season, will new DC Manny Diaz continue to use Sutherland that way? Or will he find a more permanent landing spot in 2022?

It’s a question that is difficult to answer without knowing the remaining additions and subtractions for Penn State’s defense.

At the moment, there’s an open safety spot alongside Ji’Ayir Brown, and the Nittany Lions must replace two of their starting linebackers from this season.

Surely Penn State’s staff has an outline for how Sutherland will be used in 2022, but his versatility also grants James Franklin and company some flexibility to move him around based on what the Nittany Lions accomplish in the transfer portal, which is key.

2. Mitchell Tinsley’s trip to the top

Penn State landed wideout Mitchell Tinsley out of the transfer portal on Christmas Eve.

Tinsley was one of the better options available in the portal, and it’s easy to see why. He tore up the Conference USA last season, to the tune of 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 scores.

Tinsley is a junior college product, having played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He did not receive a Power 5 offer out of junior college.

And now he’s at Penn State.

It’s quite the journey, and one that is uniquely possible in this era of added eligibility and freedom of movement for college athletes.

Tinsley has quite literally climbed the ladder, and now he’ll get his shot at big-time college football, earning it by proving himself at every stop.

3. A test for Penn State’s linebackers

Penn State starting linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith each announced recently their intentions to skip the Outback Bowl in order to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Neither choice really came as a surprise, but it does leave Penn State’s linebacker unit somewhat depleted as it looks toward Saturday’s contest with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is among the most run-heavy power conference teams in the country. The Razorbacks average 44.1 rushing attempts per game and only 24.5 passing attempts.

It’s unclear who exactly will step into those two vacated linebacker spots for the Nittany Lions, but it’s apparent that they’ll certainly face a challenge in the run game.

4. Lost time for Shrewsberry and his staff

Penn State basketball has spent the last several months trying to weave a new roster, a new coaching staff, and a new style of play together.

It’s not an easy task. A few Nittany Lions have spoken relatively recently about how they’re still getting a feel for how their teammates play.

A COVID-19 interruption handed head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff a further complication to deal with.

Positive tests within Penn State’s program canceled games against VCU and Quinnipiac, meaning the Nittany Lions will have spent 18 days away from the court when by the time they host Delaware State on Wednesday.

They’re far from the only program dealing with similar issues, but the missed practice time feels crucial. It will be interesting to see how Penn State looks against the Hornets before the Lions host Indiana on Sunday.

