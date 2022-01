Some used Christmas trees are recycled as mulch. Some just get hauled to the dump. But did you know some find a second life at the beach?. Gulf State Park has announced that it accepting trees through January for use in dune restoration efforts. ‘For over 30 years, Gulf State Park has placed Christmas trees in front of the dunes to promote further growth and strengthening,” said a message on the park’s Facebook page. “This annual practice has helped to restore and improve this vital ecosystem.”

