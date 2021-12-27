ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

First checks issued this week with the Social Security 2022 COLA increase

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6LC8_0dWj99H100

8 million people will see their first check with the new 5.9% COLA increase this week.

In just three days those collecting Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, will see a bigger check for Jan. 2022 than they did in 2021.

Due to the first of the month for January being a federal holiday, those collecting SSI will see their January check Dec. 30.

Instead of receiving one check in Dec. and one in Jan., they’ll see two in Dec. and none in Jan.

72 million Americans collect some form of Social Security benefit and can expect larger payments in 2022 thanks to that 5.9% COLA increase.

The COLA was larger this year compared to recent years thanks to the rate of inflation caused in 2021 from the pandemic.

The earnings limit for Social Security taxes on wages was also raised for 2022 to $147,000.

Earnings limits for those under their full retirement age will rise to $19,560 and for those at full retirement age it will rise to $51,960.

What will the COLA increase look like in SSI and SSDI checks?

Those collecting Social Security can expect to see an increase of around $92.

This will bring the monthly average from $1,565 to $1,657 per month.

Married couples collecting benefits can expect an increase of around $154.

This will bring their monthly payment from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

SSDI beneficiaries can expect an increase of around $76, with their monthly payments going from $1,282 to $1,358 per month.

The last rise that was higher than this was 39 years ago.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Payment For Social Security Beneficiaries

More than 70 million people in the United States rely on Social Security. According to The Fool, the maximum Social Security benefit is only available to a minimal number of people. The maximum annual benefit in 2021 is $46,740, or $3,895 per month. Next year, the maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 or $50,000 is expected to rise by 5.9 percent due to rising inflation.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Cola#Android#The Social Security 2022#Ssi#Americans#Fingerlakes1 Com App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Payment Dates Changing?

An average of 65 million Americans per month were expected to receive Social Security benefits in 2021, and those who are continuing or new beneficiaries in 2022 need to know when to expect their payments. Retired or disabled workers and their dependents as well as survivors often rely on Social Security income to pay their bills.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Social Security cost-of-living boost begins: What to know

Social Security recipients are set to see the highest cost-of-living increase in 40 years in 2022, a welcome boost for those depending on the fixed payments and feeling the squeeze after months of surging inflation during 2021. The 5.9% increase is higher than has been seen in several years, as...
BUSINESS
WTOK-TV

What to expect: Social Security and SSI benefits for millions will increase in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration. According to the SSA, the 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
prescottenews.com

Social Security Update for 2022

It has been my custom for most of the past 24 years to write a year-end column that summarizes the Social Security changes and updates scheduled to take place the following year. Almost all Social Security beneficiaries are familiar with the most popular and publicized upcoming change: the increase in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

5 biggest changes in 2022 for Social Security benefits

2022 will see a lot of financial changes, especially for Social Security benefits. Along with changes to Social Security will come changes to things like Medicare and Social Security taxes. While the increase is monthly payments is one of the most talked about changes, many people aren’t widely discussing the...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy