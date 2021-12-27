Family of bears come down from tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of black bears hung out in a tree on, ironically enough, Bruin Drive in Chesapeake on Monday, becoming stars of their namesake domain.

Crews blocked off the road, and waited for hours as the momma bear and her three cubs sat and napped, seemingly scared to come down and deal with the people and fuss in the suburban world below.

The bears would bide their time until around midnight, when the cover of darkness gave them the ideal chance to get out of the residential neighborhood down the street from Western Branch High (which, yes, is also the home of the Bruins).

Video from Chesapeake police show the bears back down on the ground and scurry across the street — hopefully toward a calmer home with less people.

Police say the first call about the bears came in around 8:50 a.m., but they were spotted wandering around the area hours before. Branton Joaquin caught the bears on a security camera crawling through his backyard at 2:45 a.m.

“I came out and I’m no tracker or anything like that but I know a paw print when I see one. I could see down here that the bear had come up here and probably jumped onto the tree,” said Joaquin.

After making their way through Joaquin’s yard, the bears nestled themselves in his neighbor’s tree. WAVY viewer Kim Ivory sent in photos showing the bears high up in the tree.

Around noon Monday, police, Chesapeake Animal Services and personnel from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources were all at the scene. They asked residents to stay in their homes and for the public in general to stay away while they worked to safely remove the bears.

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” the city wrote online. “This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources planned to stay in the area until the bears came down from the tree, instead of tranquilizing them. The bears likely wouldn’t come down until after nightfall, city workers said.

“I think this is cool but I could do without it,” Joaquin added. “I think what I’m most concerned about is coming out in the middle of the night to let the dog out, and they’re back here, and I surprise them. You know that probably won’t go so well for me and the dog.”

There was a steady stream of curious onlookers throughout the day.

“We’ve been hearing a lot on the neighborhood app that there’s been bear sightings. But really more in the little more rural areas you know. So I wasn’t really expecting it here. So it’s a surprise. We’re all having fun,” said Naida, a resident of the neighborhood.

Four bears sit in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake on Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Kim Ivory)

Four bears sit in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake on Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Brian Perdue)

Four bears sit in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake on Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Brian Perdue)

Bears are not uncommon in Chesapeake/Suffolk due to their proximity to the swamp, but Bruin Drive is pretty far up (several miles north of the edge of the swamp) and across I-664 in a busy residential area. Typically bears in Chesapeake are found around the Deep Creek area adjacent to the swamp.

