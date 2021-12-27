ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIHF Cancels Relegation Round at World Juniors

By Frankie Benvenuti
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday afternoon, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that the World Juniors would not feature relegation for the second consecutive year. In a typical tournament, the last-place team from each pool would be put into a best of three series to decide who is relegated to Division 1A, and...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

diebytheblade.com

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships: Day 3 Recap

Only one game was played Tuesday evening at the 2022 World Junior Championships, as Canada crushed Austria by a score of 11-2. Sixteen-year-old Connor Bedard had four goals. The United States was scheduled to face Switzerland, but the game was cancelled after two US players had positive COVID tests. It was ruled a forfeit by the Americans.
HOCKEY
coloradohockeynow.com

Dater’s Daily: IIHF World Junior Championships Canceled, Marchand Rips NHL over Olympics, What I’m Reading

A good Wednesday to you all. A brisk, windy day in Denver, but sunlight. Still hasn’t been a drop of snow on the ground here this winter. Maybe a dusting one day, but that was it. So, bad news today for fans of watching young, exciting, top-prospect hockey players. The IIHF World Junior Tournament was canceled today. You know the reason why.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Canada’s Blowout of Austria

There may be a race to the bottom next season in the NHL after Connor Bedard introduced himself to the world stage on Tuesday night at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship. The 16-year-old is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, and he showed everyone why he will go first overall.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Forgotten Carolina Hurricanes – Sergei Samsonov

Most players drafted into the NHL dream of making a career with one team, but for most, that isn’t the case. When fans think of long-time Carolina Hurricanes players, they think of Cam Ward, Eric Staal, Glen Wesley, and Rod Brind’Amour — the latter two had their numbers retired by the franchise — and all of these players had brief stints with other franchises in their careers, even if it was for one season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Duncan Keith’s 3 Seasons That Define His Hall of Fame Career

When the Edmonton Oilers acquired Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks this summer, many felt the team overpaid for a player well past his prime. The Oilers traded young defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional 2022 draft pick for Keith and minor-league player Tim Soderlund, with no salary retention on his $5.5 million cap hit.
NHL
markerzone.com

WORLD JUNIOR TEAMS FRUSTRATED WITH IIHFS PROTOCOLS

Hockey fans around the world were extremely excited to have the World Juniors back this year, but in the early goings the tournament has been anything but smooth sailing. Before the tournament even began, the preliminary games were postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. As we know now, they were able to still begin the tournament, but several games have had to be forfeited due to players testing positive for the virus. According to team officials, players are doing everything they can to stay safe, including staying in their rooms and obeying all other protocols. One staff member on a European team went as far as to say the current protocols and lack of isolation from the community has been «ridiculous», saying that the players have come into contact with guests from a wedding which is set to take place at the team's hotel tonight.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ex-Canadiens GM Bergevin Rarely Made Bad Trade-Deadline Deals

The plan had been to write separate pieces listing ex-Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin’s best and worst deals at the trade deadline. The rationale was logical. The deadline is the only real event Habs fans can look forward to this season, now that the NHL’s participation at the Olympics has been derailed.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres News & Rumors: Krebs, Peterka & Ruotsalainen

In this edition of Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors, we’ll discuss prospects Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen, who earned a callup to the NHL, and Sabres fans could get a glimpse of the future when the trio take the ice in Buffalo, possibly as soon as Wednesday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Weekly: Players in COVID Protocols, Shesterkin Returns & More

Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The Rangers resumed play on Wednesday night after the league postponed games for a week due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the NHL. The Rangers lost to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, after allowing three goals in the third period. Let’s take a look at some current storylines that are going on with the Blueshirts.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Need New Emotional Leader With Tanev Out

Of all things hitting the Seattle Kraken ahead of their first post-Christmas tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, Brandon Tanev’s season-ending injury is one of the worst. He tore his ACL in their Dec. 18 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. This is one of, if not the worst personnel loss that could have hit the Kraken.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL’s 5 Most Disappointing Players of 2021-22

Due to a plethora of issues ranging from franchise turmoil to the ruthlessness of puck luck, the players included on this list have been disappointing through the first part of the 2021-22 season. That’s not to say that these five individuals lack the tools to reverse course, or are now considered bad players, but each one has shown frustrating flashes of their true potential.
NHL

