Prices at the pump fall into post holiday slump

rock1055.com
 4 days ago

A little bit of relief at the pumps this week for Michigan motorists as prices drop 4-cents a...

www.rock1055.com

Victoria Advocate

Gas prices hold steady as oil prices fall

Gas price surge isn’t over; $4/gallon could happen in 2022. GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, has predicted that 2022 may bring more sharp increases to gas prices — straining motorists’ wallets even more than the steep hikes of 2021. A national average of $4 per gallon is possible this spring, largely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand before relief, or additional oil supply, arrives later in 2022. GasBuddy expects the 2022 yearly national average gas price will rise from 2021’s $3.02 to $3.41 per gallon.
prescottenews.com

Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Holidays; Close to Highest Ever on Christmas

Average prices are down 10¢/gal since Thanksgiving, but it may end up being the priciest Christmas on record. Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas.
FOXBusiness

Christmas holiday drivers: Gas prices you should expect at the pump

The national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is estimated to fall to $3.25 per gallon on Christmas, according to GasBuddy. Since Thanksgiving, prices at the pump have already fallen 10 cents, offering a bit of hope for the tens of millions of holiday drivers expected to hit the road, according to GasBuddy.
State
Michigan State
utv44.com

The pain at the pump is easing as Alabama's gas prices fall below $3.00

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — AAA reports the current national average is $3.28 per gallon. That’s down 2 cents in the last week and 11 cents over the last month. According to AAA, the current average in Alabama is $2.98 per gallon, which is down 3 cents in the last week and 16 cents lower than a month ago.
ALABAMA STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Lower oil prices keeping pump prices stable

Batavia - $3.46 (no change from last week) Buffalo - $3.45 (down one cent from last week) Ithaca - $3.50 (no change from last week) Rochester - $3.50 (down one cent from last week) Rome - $3.52 (down one cent from last week) Syracuse - $3.46 (down one cent from...
Journal Record

Pump prices trending downward in OKC, across U.S.

Motorists are paying less for gas in Oklahoma City and across the nation this week, and pump prices are expected to decline a little more in most areas prior to the new year. They’re still significantly higher, however, than they were the week after Christmas last year. According to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Pump Price Average Falls Another Two Cents

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.05 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.67 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.28, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.03 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
WSET

Virginia gas prices fall to $3.16/g despite holiday travel

(WSET) — Despite holiday travel, Virginia gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week. That's an average of $3.16/g today, according to GasBuddy. Virginia gas prices are 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.05/g higher than a year ago. The...
VIRGINIA STATE

