College Sports

Luke Fickell believes College Football Playoff process took toll on team

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Getting to the College Football Playoff is every college football team’s ultimate goal. While everyone wants to make it to the finish, only four teams will be able to achieve that feat – and Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati are the four that get to do that this season.

While the aforementioned four teams are the ones who made it this far, it wasn’t an easy road for any of them. No. 1 Alabama had to upset Georgia in the SEC championship game in order to make it. No. 2 Michigan had to make a late season run, beat Ohio State and capture the Big 10 championship to make it. No. 3 Georgia had to go undefeated throughout the regular season to make it. No. 4 Cincinnati had to win every single game – including the AAC championship – to make it.

As it was difficult for all four teams to get into the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati’s journey may have been the most challenging. Let’s face it – it’s not easy to win every single game – including a conference championship – in a season, but the Bearcats did it. It just wasn’t an easy task by any means.

While meeting with the media on Sunday, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said it “took a toll” on his Bearcats team this season because they had to prove to everyone that they were worthy of being one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

It may have been challenging, but Cincinnati did it – and it’ll open semifinal play on Friday against top-ranked Alabama in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

Will Anderson explains business-like approach Alabama has for CFP

While Alabama head coach Nick Saban has sent a clear message to his team coming into the College Football Playoff, his players have taken it directly to heart – especially standout linebacker Will Anderson, who said the Crimson Tide is approaching the playoff with a business-only attitude.

“We’re going to approach it like we approach every game,” Anderson said. “It’s just all about discipline. I think that’s the biggest thing. I think we’ve shown great discipline, and we’re not going to have any problems out of anybody because everybody knows what’s at stake and what we have to do.

“It’s a business trip. It’s not a vacation. Everybody’s locked in and ready to go.”

