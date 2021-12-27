ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a car for Christmas

By Chloe Melas, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson gave his mother a heartfelt surprise this Christmas. The actor and entrepreneur posted the sweet moment when he gifted his mother a car over the holiday weekend.. His young daughters helped him with the...

www.albanyherald.com

SheKnows

This Heartwarming Video Of Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Surprising Grandma With A New Car Is A Must-See

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless. In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with...
CELEBRITIES
mymodernmet.com

Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

As a kid, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) once heard a quote that stuck with him: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” The pro wrestler turn action star continues to live by those wise words today. In fact, he just recently created a memorable moment for a deserving fan, and that special treat may just bring you to tears.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
People

Everything to Know About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's Feud Over the Years

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been as turbulent as any action sequence in the Fast franchise. In a CNN interview published on Wednesday, Johnson addressed a November Instagram post by Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the franchise, in which Diesel, 54, publicly asked Johnson to return to the hit movie series.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“No Chance”: Dwayne Johnson Snubs Vin Diesel’s Overture to Return to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

Dwayne Johnson says there’s “no chance” of him rejoining the Fast & Furious family, shutting down all talk of his return to the franchise despite recent overtures from co-star Vin Diesel for the pair to bury their well-publicized feud and collaborate on Fast 10. In an interview with CNN published Wednesday, the Red Notice star was asked directly about Diesel’s public offer of an olive branch and gave a forthright and unambiguous answer. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to...
MOVIES
The Week

Dwayne Johnson rips Vin Diesel for 'his manipulation'

Dwayne Johnson has publicly rejected Vin Diesel's request for him to return to the Fast & Furious franchise amid their feud, telling CNN there's "no chance" he'll come back. Diesel in a November Instagram post asked Johnson to appear in the upcoming 10th Fast & Furious film as his character of Hobbs, writing, "You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play." Diesel and Johnson have been in a feud for years, and Johnson previously said he would not come back to the series after he didn't appear in the most recent entry, F9.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Dwayne Johnson was ‘very surprised’ by Vin Diesel’s demanding Instagram post

There’s been a split in the family. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is done with the Fast and Furious franchise, making the break quite clear in a new interview with CNN. The interview starts with Johnson taking stock of 2021, and he had a more successful year than most. Production wrapped on Black Adam back in July, a second season of Young Rock is coming, and his tequila business is selling hundreds of thousands of bottles mainly through social media, where Johnson is the most followed American man on Instagram. And that’s not even taking into account Red Notice, a movie which achieved eye-popping numbers on Netflix, despite middling reviews.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Regrets from 2021

2021 has nearly come and gone. As a result, everyone — including the one and only Dwayne Johnson — is looking back on the year. “I worked hard, had some luck on my side and was able to accomplish a few things in 2021,” Johnson told CNN Entertainment on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Dwayne Johnson Will Not Be in FAST & FURIOUS 10 and Slams Vin Diesel For His Public Plea

Remember that time Vin Diesel made a public plea for Dwayne Johnson to “fulfill his destiny” and join Fast and Furious 10? Well, Johnson is not interested. In fact, he isn’t happy with how Diesel handled the situation and actually slams him for his public plea because Johnson already told Diesel no. Before we get into what Johnson said, here’s what Diesel shared on social media:
MOVIES
Albany Herald

Dwayne Johnson reflects on his record-breaking year, becoming the tequila king and whether he'll run for the White House

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has plenty of reasons to toast 2021 with some Teremana. He produced and starred in two hit films, "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice," debuted his biographical sitcom "Young Rock," saw unprecedented sales growth with his Teremana tequila, and became the most followed American man on Instagram with 285 million followers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
firstsportz.com

Why does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pee in water bottles in the gym?

The Rock is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In a relatively short WWE career – which spanned for 8 years, Dwayne Johnson has gained worldwide popularity. While he continues to make sporadic appearances for the company, he has shifted his focus to his Hollywood career.
CELEBRITIES
Albany Herald

Kris Jenner bought her whole family electric cars for Christmas

Kris Jenner played Oprah and gifted her entire family Moke electric cars in different colors. Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian showed off the row of cars on her Instagram, saying the pink ones belong to her and Khloe Kardashian. "Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For...
CELEBRITIES

