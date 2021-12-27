ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipe: Savory miso balances one-note bananas Foster

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, start the New Year with a bang — or...

www.timesdaily.com

Parade

How to Make the Best, Creamiest, Homemade Alfredo Sauce Like a True Italian

Nothing brings a pasta together like the perfect sauce. In this episode of Keep It Simple, Chef Jon Ashton gives us his tips to make the best Alfredo Sauce from scratch. Alfredo sauce is a rich, creamy, white sauce that’s usually served with fettuccine for fettuccine Alfredo, and sometimes chicken, broccoli and other veggies, or used as a sauce for pizza and pasta bakes.
cowboysindians.com

Savory Spice Recipes

Bring on the holidays with easy and festive recipes from Savory Spice. Whether you are a professional or just starting to cook, Savory Spice makes exploring the kitchen easier. Based in Denver and boasting seven locations plus one in Santa Fe, this Western purveyor of gourmet spices has crafted several easy and flavor-filled recipes just in time for the holidays.
foodandnutrition.org

Banana Bread Oats Recipe

Comfort in a bowl, this banana bread oatmeal brings warmth and coziness to your chilly winter mornings. This delicious and quick prep breakfast is made with simple staples like rolled oats, creamy peanut butter, cinnamon and milk of your choice. My favorite part about this bowl is the pan-fried honey and cinnamon coated bananas along with the lightly toasted walnuts. The creamy oatmeal, sweet bananas, and crunchy walnuts really bring the best texture and flavor experience.
Vegetarian Times

Our 24 Best Cranberry Recipes for Sweet and Savory Holiday Bites

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Bright red and cheerful, cranberries always make us think of the holiday season. From sauces and relishes on the dinner table to appearances in breakfast foods, desserts, and elsewhere, we just associate the look and taste of these sweet-tart little jewels with this time of year. Which means we’re pulling out the best cranberry recipes from our archives to get you started with your holly jolly cooking.
Laredo Morning Times

Miso soup delivers simple, warming satisfaction in a snap

There are many ways to use miso in everyday cooking. Baker and blogger Aran Goyoaga adds miso to cake batter in her newest cookbook, "Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple." In "Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter," cookbook author Nigel Slater uses miso as a crunchy coating for sauteed Brussels sprouts. In their book, "Ideas in Food," chefs Alex Talbot and Aki Kamozawa augment pasta dough with miso. The fermented paste, an essential ingredient in Japanese cooking, has been used as a cheese-y cheat and fast marinade, in dressings and sauces, braises and roasts.
Kansas City Star

Sure, pears are sweet, but they get savory in this recipe

Like many consumers, I have been shopping for groceries online in order to avoid crowds at my supermarket. I recently ordered three pears, but much to my surprise I received three bags of pears instead, totaling 30. My first thought was to give them to neighbors; but then I began...
gordonramsayclub.com

One-Layer Banana Tiramisu (10-Minute Recipe)

This one-layer banana tiramisu is so easy and simple to prepare. It is a creamy and delicious banana treat. You will need just a few simple ingredients and around 10 minutes to spend in the kitchen. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 150 ml heavy cream. 1 package instant banana pudding...
Fox News

Savory Christmas pigs in a blanket wreath: Try the recipe

Do you need a Christmas appetizer that’s going to knock the socks off of family and friends?. Debi Morgan from Quiche My Grits recommends trying pigs in a blanket. But, we’re not talking regular old pigs in a blanket, we’re talking little smoky sausages wrapped in crispy crescent rolls, served in a beautiful red and green salad wreath.
The Guardian

Ravneet Gill’s recipe for wholemeal banana pancakes

It’s January and we are ritualistic creatures: a Christmas of decadence and overindulgence often means that the new year starts with our take on “healthy”. I’m not usually one for months without cakes or desserts, because I love them and they’re my job, but nonetheless I genuinely enjoy these wholemeal banana pancakes. They aren’t sickly-sweet and they utilise the wholemeal flour and oats that I often have sitting in my cupboard.
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
The Independent

How to cook the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, according to chefs

The classic roast potato is a staple at any Christmas dinner, which means there is a lot of pressure to get them perfect.It was Queen Victoria who first introduced the potato to the Christmas menu, although at the time they were eaten mashed rather than roasted.These days everyone has their own roasties recipe, but what is the perfect roast potato and how do you cook it?According to Nigella Lawson, the perfect roast potato is “sweet and soft inside and a golden-brown carapace of crunch without.”Getting that perfect crunch can seem complicated, but don’t fret. For those unsure about parboiling, struggling...
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
