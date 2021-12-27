Expect restaurant price hikes when polystyrene ban takes effect January 1

Look for restaurant price hikes when the state’s ban on polystyrene food containers, often referred to by the brand name Styrofoam, takes effect.

WROC-TV reports replacement products generally cost more and are hard to find, due to COVID-related supply chain shortages. One Rochester restaurant chef said his establishment will likely hike prices of every item on the menu one to two percent.

The ban will also apply to packing peanuts. Exemptions are available for non-profits such as food pantries and for government agencies providing food to the needy. The new rule does not apply to packaging used for raw meat, fish, or prepackaged food that’s sealed before it arrives at a food service provider.

