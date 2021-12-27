ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Reporter Update: Surge In Demand For COVID-19 Tests

By 7 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few dozen people are waiting in line to be COVID-19...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Demand for Covid-19 Testing Jumps in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – As the Omicron variant spreads, new concerns arise on whether people should be gathering for holiday celebrations for a second year during the pandemic. According to the CDC, Omicron is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and has many wondering if you’re protected at all after getting vaccinated.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS Boston

Baker On Intense Demand For COVID-19 Tests: ‘People Are Going To Have To Be Patient’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Anyone in Massachusetts seeking a COVID-19 test these days is likely to encounter long lines and empty store shelves. Amid the frustration, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that people are just going to have to be patient. “There’s going to be a lot of demand for this,” Baker said about the rush to get tested after the holidays. “People need to understand that they’re probably going to have to wait.” The governor stressed that there are hundreds of testing sites in Massachusetts, which is second in the country in testing per capita. “We have more testing infrastructure than just about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValleyCentral

Cameron County COVID-19 testing demand increases

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 testing is in high demand, and testing centers across the valley are seeing hundreds of people at testing sites such as those in Cameron County. Rolando Casas, Cameron County’s assistant emergency management coordinator, said they have seen 894 Cameron County residents over the past two days between both their […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Workers See 10 Percent Increase In Vaccination Rate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 95-percent of Pittsburgh city workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the city, that’s up by 10-percent from last week. Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order requiring city employees to be vaccinated by December 22 or risk being fired. For those who remain vaccinated, the city says the disciplinary process is underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarentum, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Tarentum, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Miami Herald

Florida sees spike in COVID cases as hospitalizations rise

Florida is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the omicron variant rages through the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised its tallies to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of previous days, setting new pandemic records.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

200-pound black bear caught in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A large, unlikely visitor was captured in downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday after the 200-pound bear was spotted several times in the last few weeks. The black bear was caught in a trap set up next to a dumpster by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, WPXI reported. That trap was apparently baited with doughnuts and meat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTLA

L.A. County is expanding COVID testing amid surge in demand

Amid a major surge in demand for coronavirus testing over the holidays, Los Angeles County announced Friday that it is expanding its testing services. Residents have been rushing to get tested before gathering with loved ones over the holidays as the county faces another COVID-19 surge under the threat of the new, highly-transmissible omicron variant. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Allegheny Co#Kdka
fox5dc.com

COVID-19 spike across DMV leads to surge in demand for testing

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by two variants, longer lines are popping up at testing stations across the country and in the DMV. DC Health officials say the push to get people tested is underway, and they are also urging people to get vaccinated and boosted. Maryland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Demand for COVID testing on the rise as cases surge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — There’s a last-minute push for both testing and vaccinations ahead of the holiday, and health officials say it’s for good reason. About 11% of tests are coming back positive across the state of Maryland, the highest test positivity rate since June 2020. Montgomery County’s acting health officer Dr. James Bridgers […]
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy