Reporter Update: Surge In Demand For COVID-19 Tests

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Anyone in Massachusetts seeking a COVID-19 test these days is likely to encounter long lines and empty store shelves. Amid the frustration, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that people are just going to have to be patient. “There’s going to be a lot of demand for this,” Baker said about the rush to get tested after the holidays. “People need to understand that they’re probably going to have to wait.” The governor stressed that there are hundreds of testing sites in Massachusetts, which is second in the country in testing per capita. “We have more testing infrastructure than just about...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO