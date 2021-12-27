Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say that a suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

According to the GCSO, deputies responded to an address on McCall Road in Simpsonville after receiving a domestic violence call. The deputies who initially responded requested SWAT after learning that the suspect had fled the scene armed. The suspect was identified as Matthew David Snyder (38) who fled the scene.

After a search, deputies spotted the suspect, armed with a firearm, at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court in Simpsonville.

Negotiations ultimately failed and officers were engaged in a firefight just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. No deputies were injured.

