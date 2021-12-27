ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

By Joshua Kuhn, Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say that a suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

According to the GCSO, deputies responded to an address on McCall Road in Simpsonville after receiving a domestic violence call. The deputies who initially responded requested SWAT after learning that the suspect had fled the scene armed. The suspect was identified as Matthew David Snyder (38) who fled the scene.

After a search, deputies spotted the suspect, armed with a firearm, at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court in Simpsonville.

Negotiations ultimately failed and officers were engaged in a firefight just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. No deputies were injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lowcountry law enforcement discusses violent crime numbers after string of shootings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Recent statistics released by law enforcement show an increase in some violent crime in the Lowcountry. Charleston Police Department (CPD) North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) all released data to News 2. While the number of murders stayed the same for CPD so far this […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
