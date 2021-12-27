ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread Week of December 27

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The college basketball season is here! It can be easy to pick games straight up, but picking against...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Basketball Picks
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Upset Following Victory Over Auburn

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
AUBURN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Rankings

The 2021-22 NFL season has only two weeks left. Bye weeks are over and a majority of leagues are in their fantasy championship. This time of year COVID-19 is running rampant which makes it important to have backup options on your fantasy roster. On top of that injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the Fantasy Football Week 17 tight end rankings.
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl Preview

The 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl features the 7th ranked 11-2 Baylor Bears against the 8th ranked 10-2 Ole Miss Rebels. Here is the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl Preview. Dave Aranda has done an outstanding job with Baylor in just two years of work. He’s managed to win the Big12 already – the first time a team not named Oklahoma has won since 2014. It’s the fourth 11-win season in program history. They’ll be trying for a program best 12th win in the bowl game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy