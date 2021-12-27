ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Dewan and family wear matching pajamas in holiday photos

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is spending the holidays with family.

The 41-year-old actress shared new photos Sunday featuring her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and her two kids. Dewan has a 21-month-old son, Callum, with Kazee, and an 8-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

One picture shows Dewan, Kazee, Everly, Callum and Dewan's parents wearing matching pajamas as they pose in front of a Christmas tree and a pile of presents.

In a video, Everly plays with her little brother and chases him around the kitchen.

"Better late than never...! The obligatory Christmas pj pic! Happy holidays from our family to yours!" Dewan captioned the post.

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020 amid Dewan's pregnancy with Callum.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," Dewan said on Instagram at the time.

Earlier this month, Dewan and Kazee enjoyed a desert getaway for Dewan's birthday.

"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby," Dewan captioned photos on Instagram.

Dewan is known for the film Step Up. She also played Teresa Morrison on American Horror Story: Asylum, Freya Beauchamp on Witches of East End and Lucy Lane on Supergirl.

