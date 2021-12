The James Webb Space Telescope – successor to the Hubble Space Telescope – is on its way to L2, following a successful launch on December 25, 2021. It was a relief to see the $9.7-billion space telescope go up at last. This telescope has been under development for decades: The hopes and dreams of astronomers are pinned upon it. And launch was just the beginning. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope and thousands of other satellites, Webb won’t orbit Earth. Webb is now journeying to Lagrange point 2, aka L2, which is almost 1 million miles (1.5 million km) behind Earth as viewed from the sun … or about four times the moon’s distance.

