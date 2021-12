Everyone has those products that simply feel too pretty to use—or at least too pretty to use all the time. They're usually beautifully packaged, decadently formulated, and probably stunningly expensive, and I have a few myself. While the rest of my daily makeup gets tossed around with indifference, my "pretty products" get to live in my good makeup bag, wiped down with newborn tenderness and only to be used on the most special of occasions. The crown jewel of all pretty products? The Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm ($58), a shimmering rose gold balm that's become the talk of TikTok thanks to its magic-wand-like appearance.

