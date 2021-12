Baker Mayfield has reviewed and digested all of the moments that cost him a better performance last Saturday in Green Bay. The process wasn't easy. It never is after a loss or a four-interception game, the first of Mayfield's career and one that was far from the standards he established for himself four years into the NFL. But Mayfield had no choice but to review the film of the 24-22 loss anyways — it's the best way for him to put the game behind him and focus on what's next.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO