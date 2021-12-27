52-year-old Francisco Camaja-Taperia dead after a single-vehicle crash in Goodlettsville (Goodlettsville, TN)

On Thursday morning, a 23-year-old man, form Las Vegas, lost his life while two others suffered injuries following a head-on crash in the Far East valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 6:51 a.m. in the 10600 block of Pabco Road, east of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street in Las Vegas. The early reports revealed that a 2009 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Pabco when it collided head-on with a 2007 Ford Mustang that was going south but went into the northbound lane.

