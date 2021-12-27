52-year-old Francisco Camaja-Taperia dead after a single-vehicle crash in Goodlettsville (Goodlettsville, TN)
52-year-old Francisco Camaja-Taperia, of Madison, lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Goodlettsville.
As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place in the 1300 block of South Dickerson Pike at 6:45 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry when it swerved off the roadway and struck a utility pole [...]
