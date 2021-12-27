ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUHVX_0dWj5okv00

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.

The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.

But Klopp, who has previously spoken out against the volume of fixtures over the Christmas period, believes the Leeds and Leicester games being originally slated for 26 and 28 December respectively is unconscionable.

“The situation should not be like this and we can discuss this every year,” he said. “It’s tradition and we want to play on Boxing Day, we could have played on Boxing Day and that would have been no problem at all.

“But playing on 26 and 28 is just not right, I just say that because it’s true and I think we can find solutions for that. It’s not that difficult to play football in a slightly different way. The 26 and 29, where’s the problem?

“It would just help the players, even without Covid and the problem is now some teams definitely have a proper Covid problem at the moment and you rush a smaller group of players through two games. You need luck in these moments and you should not need luck.

“We do not stop discussing it because if we don’t discuss it, it just stays like this. Maybe it stays like this anyway but the players need help and help needs to come from other areas.”

Klopp’s Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel has suggested that one way of alleviating the workload on some players would be to go back to allowing two additional changes per match.

It is a rule which came into force at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year before the league reverted to the traditional three substitutes this term, with 14 clubs needing to vote in favour of a permanent rule change.

While Klopp is in favour of moving back to five substitutes he doubts it would get rubber-stamped by the Premier League as some clubs are resistant to the idea, believing it benefits bigger teams.

“The problem is this intensity for a top-class footballer in England is definitely at the edge,” Klopp said.

“A top-class player in England plays 38 games in the Premier League, plus two cup competitions. They have international games with their national teams and Champions League games. The further you go, the more games it is.

“It is more than 50 games. Yes we have squads and we can swap and these kinds of things but there are some key players that only get out when they are injured.

“The decision about is made by 14 clubs, you need 14 votes to change it and there’s something wrong. We talk about an issue that some players and clubs definitely have but it’s decided by other teams. That is a real problem.

“The best and most intense league in the world is the only league in Europe and maybe the world with still three subs. That is not right. We should change it [but] I don’t see a chance to change it, to be honest.”

While Fabinho, Van Dijk, Jones and Thiago are back in training and in contention to travel to the King Power Stadium, Klopp revealed an unnamed young player and two staff members are isolating.

“It’s really tricky,” Klopp added. “Every morning when you come in it’s a little bit like a lottery, you hope it’s all fine and then one case. That’s the situation but apart from that we are fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueLeicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka. The 20 year old has been in fine form this season with six goals and four assists in 21 appearances. His form last season helped earn Saka the call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Reds
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'The league is DONE': Liverpool fans concede the Premier League title to Man City after 'embarrassing' defeat to a second-string Leicester side which leaves the Reds six points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men

Liverpool's dismal defeat to a weakened Leicester team was enough to convince many Reds fans the title race is finished, declaring Manchester City champions. Mohamed Salah had a spot-kick saved and hit the crossbar on the rebound, as Jurgen Klopp's men only managed to direct four of their 21 shots on target – and Ademola Lookman's strike won it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Bukayo Saka Wants To Leave Arsenal For Liverpool

We’re a little less than two days out from the January transfer window opening up and the rumours are fully chugging along. Just like this one from The Mirror, and no it’s not even from a fairly reliable source like David Maddock. Freddie Keighly, rather, reports that while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Has the Premier League turned into a one-horse race?

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea looked set for a titanic three-way Premier League title tussle just over two weeks ago but it is now beginning to look like a one-horse race. The three clubs were separated by just two points before matches kicked off on December 14. Fast forward to the end of the month and City are now eight points clear of second-placed Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's men were not at their best at Brentford on Wednesday but did enough to win 1-0 on an evening when injury-hit Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Liverpool lost ground the previous day, beaten by a feisty and committed Leicester side after Mohamed Salah failed to convert a first-half penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy