MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning in Memphis.

At 4:48 a.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at Jackson and Alaska, where they found the victim.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect was driving a black four-door vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

