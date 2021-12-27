ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Man wanted for armed robbery on Bennock Mill Road

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1KR4_0dWj52fQ00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 30-year-old Jonathan Williams who is wanted for an armed robbery.

Deputies responded to a call on the 700 block of Bennock Mill Road in reference to a robbery. The victim claimed he was trying to pull into the driveway where he found a white car was blocking the entrance. He said the car moved to let him through and drove off. He then said he saw a guy with a shotgun at the back of his home. When he got closer, he saw two more people with shotguns.

Child tax credits: Here’s how to get any missed payments

The people point their guns at the victim and told him to get out of the truck stating, “It’s nothing personal, where’s your dad?” He responded that he didn’t know and then heard his sister screaming for the men to put their guns down. The victim’s sister was letting them in the home because she claimed they wouldn’t shoot if she did.

The victim began walking to the residence and one of the suspects said, “Take the keys to the truck” and “If you love your sister, tell her to give us the keys to the truck.” The victim’s sister threw the keys and the suspects caught them, got in the truck, and fled the scene.

New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

The victim’s sister left her phone in the car. The deputies used find my iPhone to locate the stolen vehicle. The ping led them to Lock and Dam Rd. where they found the stolen vehicle. The sister said she thought one if the suspects was a man who went by John-John, or Jonathan Williams.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Williams is known to frequent McNutt Way and Tracy Drive.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Deadly fire in Grovetown caused by overloaded power strip

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for the State of Georgia, John F. King, released the results of an investigation into a fire that claimed the life of a 63-year-old Columbia County man on Christmas Eve. The accidental fire occurred in Grovetown, Friday, December 24th, around 8:37 p.m. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Fatal accident on Troupe Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on the 1500 block of Troupe Street. Two vehicles collided head on. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver received minor injuries. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘Solving a homicide case is probably the crown jewel of policing’ : RCSO has 81% homicide clearance rate

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – For homicide investigator Lucas Heisey solving crimes is personal. “If I can help solve or help bring some kind of bandage to their wounds then I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigator Lucas Heisey said. Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve have had […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Ga. woman arrested in Tennesse for connection to Christmas day homicide

DUBLIN, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it arrested a suspect in connection to a Dublin homicide that happened on Christmas day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says it arrested Alyssa Danielle Wild, 29, and charged her with murder. GBI says Wild was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee Monday and booked into the […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Guns#Iphone#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

For more than 50 years, a Boston man kept a secret that not even his family knew until just before his death in May. He was a fugitive wanted in one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. And he had spent most of his life using a name he created six months after the heist in 1969.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Christmas with Dad

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrated their Christmas with Dad program Thursday. In a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office said, Christmas with Dad was amazing on yesterday. Kids having Christmas with dad was a moment to be remembered. This was done as part of rehabilitation efforts for the participants in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment available at three area pharmacies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Health announced the allocation of Merk and Pfizer oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments across Georgia Thursday. There are three locations in the CSRA with availability of the two treatments. Below are the three locations carrying Paxlovid and Molnupiravir: Walgreens 4310 Washington Rd. Evans GA 30809 Walgreens 3900 Washington […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy