Allen County, IN

Trolls LIVE! Tour Coming to FORT WAYNE

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi00n_0dWj4etS00

Trolls LIVE! will visit the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, April 19 & 20 for two performances. Tickets go on sale December 31 and may be purchased at www.TrollsLIVE.com .

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and online at www.Ticketmaster.com/acwmc . Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $105. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch!

For more information or to join Trolls Hair Mail for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.TrollsLIVE.com . Follow Trolls LIVE! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @trollslive, and use #TrollsLIVE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Biggie
