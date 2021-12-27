Weaver Joins Operation Oswego County Staff

OSWEGO – After over 38 years of working for Operation Oswego County, Inc., Teresa Woolson is set to retire as of December 31, 2021. Woolson joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 where she worked as the Administrative Coordinator for many of those years. As a graduate of Leadership Oswego County, Woolson has served on many boards in Oswego County. Woolson is currently co-chair of the Oswego County Opioid Response Consortium and is a member of the Farnham, Inc. board of directors and nominating committee. She also serves on the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition, as well as several other boards addressing substance abuse and suicide prevention.

