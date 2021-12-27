ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong police seize 1.27 tons of ketamine in bust

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong made their largest ketamine bust to date, seizing 1.27 tons of the drug and arresting four in relation to its distribution.

Police uncovered 48 bags of ketamine valued at $107 million on Friday. The amount exceeded total seizures for the whole year.

Marine police and special duties unit officers caught three men from Hong Kong and one from India. The men were between ages 32 and 47.

Officers were following recently received intelligence about a drug syndicate that's trafficked drugs using rental cars.

They mounted an operation at Sam Ka Tsuen Ferry Pier in Yau Tong on Friday, where they spotted speedboats and saw the suspects unloading ketamine from the boat into a car, The Standard reported.

Officers arrested a man who jumped into the water to try to flee the scene. They also retrieved 31 bags of ketamine that were thrown into the sea. Police believe the drug was delivered from Pakistan.

Two of the men were charged with drug trafficking and were arraigned in Kwun Tong Magistrates' Court on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

