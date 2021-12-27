Editor’s note: Looking back on all of the stories and issues that have filled the pages of The Laurinburg Exchange over the past 12 months of 2021 is a daunting, but important task. It reminds us of those things — both positive and not so much — which have continued to shape our communities. The editorial staff of The Exchange recently took time once again to establish its annual list of the year’s top stories and have presented it today. That list, as well as the order, are each subjective. But we hope it will capture some of the bigger goings-on in Scotland County during 2021.

