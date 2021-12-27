ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

 4 days ago
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C.

Dec. 29

— St. David's Episcopal Chucrh, 506 Azure Court in Laurinburg, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. For less waiting, please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Please help.

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport's terminal.

LAURINBURG, NC
Our hopes for the new year …

New Year's Day is often filled with reflection and the setting of resolutions that include everything from weight loss to financial planning to becoming a better overall person. As many of the best-laid plans often falter, so too go many of the resolutions made on New Year's Day.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
We saw you recently …

… at Harley's in downtown Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the 'We saw you recently …' photo will be presented each day.
LAURINBURG, NC
LUMBERTON — A red-tailed hawk soared above the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday as Lumbee Tribe members ceremoniously celebrated the addition of a full-court gymnasium to the facility. "That is a great sign," said Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who blessed the 7,300-square-foot structure.
LUMBERTON, NC
What are the local hopes for the upcoming year?

LAURINBURG — A new year has dawned, so it seemed important to find out what folks were hoping 2022 would bring. — Daniel Walters, Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that Downtown Laurinburg will continue to thrive and reach new levels on the road to revitalizing our historic downtown.
LAURINBURG, NC
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Group seeking nominations for civic awards

LAURINBURG — Do you know someone with the drum major instinct?. Not talking about a musician, but a local person or business that is a leader in social justice, inclusion and civil rights. The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is seeking nominations for the Drum Major awards during their annual unity service, which is a celebration of life of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
LAURINBURG, NC
December 2021

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Scotland Health delivers Christmas cheer

LAURINBURG — Even though things continue to be different this year, the Christmas spirit is alive and well at Scotland Health. Over the years, many departments and practices throughout the hospital system have partnered with various organizations within our community to give back to the communities we serve.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
3 fire departmentsreceive state grants

LAURINBURG — Fifty of the lowest-funded fire departments in North Carolina received a $5,000 grant, and three of them are in Scotland County. Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey presented checks to Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Gibson Southwest Volunteer Fire Department and Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday morning at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center. The grants are funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which provided $250,000 to rural fire departments.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Arts Council holding a coat drive

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Arts Council is collecting new and gently used coats for kids and adults until Jan.31. While the weather hasn't been that cold yet, winter is coming. Adam Peele, marketing and PR director for the Arts Council said because the weather here is different,...
LAURINBURG, NC
MAXTON — Several people wished outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin well during a farewell event held this week at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex and all tribal offices closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday for staff members to wish Godwin well and share words of gratitude before the event opened to members of the public at 4 p.m. Godwin is closing the chapter of his second consecutive term as chairman, meaning he was not eligible to seek re-election. Chairman-elect John Lowery will take the oath of office on Jan. 6.
SAINT PAULS, NC
EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry reported to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday that the window on the door to a storage building was broken and a battery charger was stolen. Larceny. LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rush Street reported to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday that...
LAURINBURG, NC
State pulls plug on East Laurinburg

Editor's note: Looking back on all of the stories and issues that have filled the pages of The Laurinburg Exchange over the past 12 months of 2021 is a daunting, but important task. It reminds us of those things — both positive and not so much — which have continued to shape our communities. The editorial staff of The Exchange recently took time once again to establish its annual list of the year's top stories and have presented it today. That list, as well as the order, are each subjective. But we hope it will capture some of the bigger goings-on in Scotland County during 2021.
LAURINBURG, NC
Missing Clarkton man has local connection

CLARKTON — A missing Bladen County man had his phone last ping in Laurinburg. Brandon McDonald was last seen in Clarkton on March 25 and, prior to his disappearance, was believed to have been in the Laurinburg and Hope Mills areas. His phone pinged in Laurinburg and his 2003...
CLARKTON, NC
Pruitte and Norton are wed

WAGRAM — Ty Walker Pruitte and Jordyn Leeanne Norton were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The bride is the daughter of Jeffery Norton and the late Angie Norton of Laurel Hill, the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morgan and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Norton all of Laurel Hill. Jordyn graduated from Richmond Early College and attended UNC-Pembroke. She is employed with Scotland Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
