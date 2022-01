An elephant would never forget your birthday, and the Saint Louis Zoo is hoping you won’t forget this pachyderm’s special day, either. Raja, the zoo’s lone male elephant, is celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, December 27 with a virtual bash. Typically, Raja’s birthday would call for a party at River’s Edge, but for the safety of guests, staff, and animals, there won't be an in-person event this year. Instead, zoo officials are encouraging kids and families to log on to the Saint Louis Zoo’s website to watch a special video to commemorate the occasion. The zoo’s elephant care team recently treated Raja to a private, pre-birthday surprise and recorded it to share with his fans in St. Louis and beyond.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO