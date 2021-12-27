ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What we learned in fantasy football from Week 16

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osP8T_0dWj3TNo00

The fantasy football season is coming to its conclusion but before it does, hopefully you made it into your championship matchup. If you did, congrats!

Even through the fantasy playoffs, there are storylines, trends and performances that we can learn from. Whether we are taking that information into our final matchup of the season or keeping it in our minds during the offseason, it’s still important to keep tabs on what’s going around in the league.

With championship week arriving, here’s what we learned in fantasy football from the Week 16 games:

1

Injuries to monitor

This is a quick look at the players who suffered injuries during the Week 16 games:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles against the New York Jets.
  • Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained a collarbone injury. He’s set for an MRI on Monday.
  • Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders left the game against the New York Giants due to a broken hand. Fellow RB Jordan Howard suffered a stinger.
  • Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson suffered a knee injury on his first carry of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
  • Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

2

Joe Burrow leads Bengals' explosion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3JFt_0dWj3TNo00
Syndication: The Enquirer

If you had anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals offense, you were getting a massive dopamine rush when looking at your lineups. Joe Burrow is the QB1 on the week entering Monday night with 38.1 fantasy points after tossing 525 yards and four touchdowns. Tee Higgins is currently WR1 on the week with 37.4 fantasy points while Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd enter Monday night tied as WR12 on the week with 16 fantasy points each. Joe Mixon added 135 total yards and two total touchdowns on the week.

3

A.J. Brown's return was glorious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rglbb_0dWj3TNo00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Through an inconsistent and injury-prone season, those rostering Brown were straight-up not having a chill time. That all changed on Thursday night when Brown secured 11 receptions on 16 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown. This is the A.J. Brown that fantasy managers believed could be the WR1 for the entire season. Hopefully, he keeps it going in championship week.

4

Justin Jackson shines in spot start

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8XVM_0dWj3TNo00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If you had Austin Ekeler on your roster, hopefully, you were able to scoop up Justin Jackson off the waiver wire. With Ekeler out due to COVID-19, it was all Jackson in the surprising loss to the Texans. He racked up 162 total yards (98 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns en route to being the RB1 on the week entering Monday night.

5

Mark Andrews is simply unstoppable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFiEe_0dWj3TNo00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t matter who the starting quarterback for the Ravens is. Andrews continues to assert his dominance in a career season. With 22.5 fantasy points on 125 receiving yards and a touchdown, Andrews is becoming a game-changer in the mold of Travis Kelce. Andrews has finished no worse than TE6 on a week in five of his last six games and now has finished as TE2, TE2 and TE1 in his last three weeks, respectively.

6

Rashaad Penny back from the dead?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBQz8_0dWj3TNo00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from a dynasty manager who has contemplated many times hitting confirm on the drop button, I’m trying not to get too excited about Penny’s emergence. Penny continued to take over the Seahawks backfield with another strong performance to the tune of 135 rushing yards and a touchdown in the snow against the Chicago Bears. It’s the second time in the last three weeks that Penny has finished as a top-10 running back.

7

Matthew Stafford lays a dud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAy1C_0dWj3TNo00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the favorable matchup against the Vikings, Stafford couldn’t get much going in the way of fantasy points. Stafford is the QB28 on the week entering Monday night after scoring 6.7 fantasy points while throwing for 197 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

8

Sexy Rexy dominates Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kwvP_0dWj3TNo00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If you started Rex Burkhead in the matchup against the Chargers, I don’t know whether to congratulate you on a great start or apologize because you had to start Rex Burkhead. But if you did, you were rewarded. Burkhead is the RB4 entering Monday night thanks to posting 27.0 fantasy points on the back of 149 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Rams players to watch vs. Ravens on Sunday

The month of December was extremely kind to the Los Angeles Rams, who have posted a 4-0 record in the past four weeks. That has them sitting at the No. 3 seed in the NFC and atop the NFC West. Next up on the schedule is the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Rams have not beaten since 2003.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
A. J. Brown
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jets#Rams#American Football#Jacksonville Jaguars#Kansas City Chiefs#Mri#The New York Giants#Rb Jordan Howard#The Minnesota Vikings#Minnesota Vikings Wr#Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#Sportscenter
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy