Public Health

The New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop Has Been Scaled Back Because of COVID

 4 days ago
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to renewed restrictions and caution across much of the country, even as the holidays lead people to travel and gather with friends and family. One of the biggest events of the holiday season is the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times...

CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Revelers await return to NYC's Times Square to usher in 2022

New York City readied to embrace the new year — and bid good riddance to another pandemic-marred 12 months — as it prepared to revive its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square It did so as an uneasy nation tries to muster optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are now behind it — even as public health officials cautioned Friday against unbridled celebrations amid surging COVID infections from the omicron variant.The city said it would limit the number of people it lets into Times Square to witness a 6-ton ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford...
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Street closures are in effect for a significant chunk of midtown Manhattan as NYPD ramps up security before tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Traffic is prohibited from 38th Street to 59th between 5th Avenue and 9th. Entrances at two Times Square subway stations are closed. The crowd at Times Square will be smaller than usual, but security will be extensive, as in year’s past. Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be among the revelers. Radiation detectors and thousands of surveillance cameras are among the tools the NYPD is using to safeguard the event. “Including, but not limited to, magnetometers, explosive trace detection machines, heavy weapons and explosive detection canines,” said NYPD Assistant Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso. “We’re in good shape, not just for here, but for all five corners of New York City to make sure we have enough officers on the street,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn-in as New York City’s 110th mayor in Times Square after the ball drops. CBSN New York will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Key West New Year’s Eve Features Pirate Wench, Drag Queen Drops

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – New Year’s Eve partiers seeking a warm-weather celebration can find it in Key West where, in a lighthearted takeoff on New York City’s famed “ball drop,” plans call for the “drop” of a drag queen perched in a supersized high-heeled shoe. At the Bourbon St. Pub/New Orleans House complex, renowned female impersonator Sushi is to star in the “Red Shoe Drop” festivities for the 24th year. Seconds before midnight, a gigantic red high heel carrying the elaborately gowned Sushi is to be lowered from the complex’s balcony toward the cheering revelers below. Revelers are also to celebrate in...
KEY WEST, FL
The New York Times

New York City is Being Pummeled by Omicron

NEW YORK — One New York City subway line was suspended Wednesday, and five others were running with delays because so many workers were out sick. Twenty CityMD locations, where thousands of New Yorkers go to get tested for the coronavirus, were closed because of staffing shortages caused by the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonelyplanet.com

NYC plans scaled-back New Year's Eve celebration

COVID-19 numbers may be surging, but New York City plans to forge ahead with a scaled-back New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square on Friday. After banning visitors from the 2020 event, this year’s attendees will have to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask, provide a photo ID and are not allowed entry until 3pm. There will be a 15,000-person cap on the event – well short of the 58,000 people who typically attend. No advance registration is required to attend the festivities.
