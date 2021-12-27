ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden concedes not enough has been done to expand Covid-19 testing capacity: ‘We have more work to do’

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden, speaking to the nation’s governors, conceded Monday the steps he took earlier this year to scale up testing capacity for Covid-19 weren’t enough to meet demand as a wave driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant crashes across the country. “It’s not enough. It’s...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Biden announces new steps to expand COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden spoke to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and others on Monday, and he vowed to do more to expand COVID-19 testing. Biden acknowledged the testing shortfalls seen around the country over the Christmas weekend. Stores ran out of at-home rapid tests, and people stood in long lines for hours waiting […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

'We have more work to do', Biden says as Omicron surge looms

WASHINGTON (Dec 27): US President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to ease a shortage of Covid-19 tests, as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spread across the US this holiday week. "Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden tells governors ‘we have to do better’ on COVID-19 tests

President Biden acknowledged the shortage of coronavirus tests during a virtual meeting with the nation’s governors on Monday, as the surge of the omicron variant has sent consumers racing to buy testing kits only to discover long lines and sold-out stores. Mr. Biden said that when he took office,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

