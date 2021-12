Grocer commits to serving those in need and continues to invest in the communities it serves in 2022. Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is concluding the year by celebrating its wins both for its customers and the community. Over the course of the year, the grocer has remained resilient in offering the best shopping experience for its customers with more than 70% of its total store footprint refreshed to date, has added value and savings through new products and offerings and has remained a committed community partner by donating more than $5.5 million back into the community to support neighbors in need.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO