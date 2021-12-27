ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enphase Energy Starts Shipping IQ8™ Microinverters

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnphase Energy, Inc., a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced that it has started production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters for customers in North America. IQ8 is Enphase’s smartest microinverter yet and fundamentally changes the paradigm for solar technology, which otherwise requires...

Seekingalpha.com

Enphase Energy: There Are Growth Drivers, But Expectations Are Priced In

ENPH is currently the market leader in solar inverter technology, with a 15.57% market share in the US in Q3 2021. The market potential is still huge. Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) results in 2021 were impressive. Despite facing COVID-related global supply chain issues, the company posted record results. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was a record $351.52 million, up 196% year-on-year. The company's leading position, growing industry, geographic diversification, and entry into new markets will help increase financial results in the future. Enphase Energy still has room for growth while already a leader in photovoltaic systems in the United States. Solar PV is likely to be the next-generation preferred energy source. We expect ENPH to continue to improve its profitability by further realizing economies of scale, as the company is still at the very beginning of its journey. Cost management was successful despite the supply chain problems, the gross margin of the ENPH remained at the same level. When the industry challenges are over, profitability will increase significantly. In addition, the company has a significant balance of liquid assets, which is a hidden driver for substantial growth in profitability. However, today, the company is trading near fair market value. We rate shares as a hold.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Bluetti NA300 sodium-ion solar generator promises a battery revolution

Batteries have become a critical part of everyday life, especially as we become more dependent on electrical devices that run on them, from smartphones to laptops to even electric vehicles. Despite their essential role, batteries haven’t exactly changed by leaps and bounds in the past years. Bluetti, one of if not the most prolific makers of solar generators a.k.a. portable batteries, is now trying to push the envelope of battery technology by presenting one such product that swaps the typical lithium-ion for sodium-ion.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Solar batteries: How renewable battery backups work

Not every solar power system has a solar battery attached. In fact, only about 4% of residential solar installations had a battery backup in 2020, though the numbers are climbing quickly. Many solar power systems instead send electricity into a home without any on-site solar energy storage. At that point, through a connection to the conventional power grid, the solar power system "sells back" extra energy to the power company. At night, these grid-connected systems just draw on conventional electricity, buying it from the power company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Clean energy was the No. 2 source of electricity in the US in 2020

Clean energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of all electricity generated in the US in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday. That includes wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Enphase Energy: A Buy With Or Without Approval Of The Build Back Better Act

Enphase has been the best performing stock over the last 5 years with a staggering return of 16,000%. Founded in 2006, Enphase Energy (ENPH) transformed the solar industry with its revolutionary microinverter technology. The company has since expanded into new clean energy businesses, in home battery storage and most recently EV charging. In its short history, the company has installed more than 39 million microinverters on more than 1.7 million homes in over 130 countries.
STOCKS
CleanTechnica

Seagoing Energy Storage Ship Meets The Offshore Wind Transmission Challenge

The Japanese startup PowerX launched in March 2021 with the ambitious idea of offloading electricity from offshore wind turbines, without having to lay new undersea cables. All you need is a boat with some giant batteries to collect the clean kilowatts and ship them back to shore. The devil is in the details, but PowerX aims for its new Power Ark vessel to hit the waves within the next three years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Enphase Energy Looks Enticing After a Recent Slide

Enphase Energy ( ENPH) designs and produces software-driven home energy technology that spans solar generation, home energy storage and web-based monitoring and control. We were bullish on ENPH back on Nov. 22, but a key reversal day soon started a steep correction lower. Let's check on the charts again. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Hanwha Q Cells, Enphase launch 20.6%-efficient AC module in Europe

South Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells and US micro-inverter manufacturer Enphase have launched their Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC solar panel featuring Enphase IQ 7+ micro-inverters in the European market. “The latest iteration of this partnership is the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module, which combines Q Cells Q.antum Duo zero-gap technology with...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Enphase (ENPH) Product Sees Increased Deployment in California

Enphase Energy, Inc.ENPH recently announced that its Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, recorded an increased deployment rate in Southern California. Of late, the adoption of Enphase battery storage and inverters in the region has been increasing, primarily due to prolonged power shutoffs. Importance of Enphase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Will Start Rolling Electric Outages In Several Counties To Preserve Natural Gas Supply

(CBS4) – Xcel Energy is instituting rolling outages for several Colorado counties overnight, in an attempt to keep their statewide system up and running. (credit: CBS) The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire currently burning in Boulder County has impacted Xcel’s natural gas infrastructure that supports systems in Summit and Grand Counties. Periodic electric outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande, and Alamosa Counties can be expected for roughly eight hours. The outages are planned to last roughly 60 minutes. Wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure supporting Summit County and Grand County. The company is putting in place periodic...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Rate hike for Consumers Energy customers starting Jan. 2022

Well it looks like your consumers energy utility bill is about to go up next year. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate increase of just over $27-million dollars on Wednesday. What does that mean for your wallet? a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Los Angeles

Europe's $12 Billion Tesla Battery Rival Produces Its First Lithium-Ion Cell

Northvolt said it's the first battery of its kind to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a "gigafactory" by a homegrown European battery company. The battery cell came off the production line on Tuesday. The majority of the world's electric car batteries are currently made in the U.S....
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Shipping Liquid Hydrogen Would Be At Least 5 Times As Expensive As LNG Per Unit Of Energy

Recently a former boss of mine, with whom I worked in Canada and Brazil, reached out to me with a question about a Wall Street Journal article he’d read on a proposed Namibia project to manufacture green hydrogen and ship it to the developed world. He was wondering if this was economically viable. It isn’t, of course, but it gave me an excuse to finally do the math.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Risen Energy plans to build $7bn solar PV manufacturing plant in China

The manufacturing plant will have an annual production capacity of 10GW of solar cells and 3GW of panels. Risen Energy has announced plans to invest $7bn (CNY44.65bn) for the construction of a new solar photovoltaics (PV) manufacturing plant in Inner Mongolia. The project comprises two sections – one is the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hunker.com

Solar Roof Shingles vs. Solar Panels: Which Is Right for You?

In the not too distant past, homeowners considering investing in solar energy for their homes could choose only from the available brands of solar panels, but since 2005, they can now also opt for solar roof shingles. Aesthetically speaking, solar shingles are a step up from the somewhat clunky appearance of large black panels looming over the roofline or taking up space in the backyard, but visual elegance is just one consideration. Many others, which are just as important or more so, are financial.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Training the Next Generation to Work in the Emerging Battery Industry

In a forward thinking move, the South Metropolitan TAFE on behalf of the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) has cooperated with 70 participants across government, industry, and research to analyse and assess the vocational skills gaps that need to be filled in order to prepare the workforce of the future.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Northvolt announces start of battery cell production at its gigafactory in Sweden

Northvolt becomes the first homegrown European battery company to achieve battery cell production in Europe with the first cells being assembled at its “Northvolt Ett” gigafactory in northern Sweden. Northvolt is a battery startup founded by two former Tesla executives who worked on Tesla’s first Gigafactory in Nevada...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Northvolt's lithium-ion battery powers Europe's entry into battery cell production

Northvolt, the Swedish company manufacturing cells has reportedly assembled and built a lithium-ion cell, for the first time. The firm had previously set a production deadline of the end of the year. The company’s regarded to be a competitor to Tesla – in terms of making batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) – and its value was pegged at $12 billion in June 2021.
INDUSTRY

