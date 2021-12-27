ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Winter feeding warms your heart

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Feeding our beautiful backyard birds in winter has many benefits for our feathered friends and us. According to the Audubon Society, more than 100 bird species supplement their diets with the food that we provide at feeders. When food becomes scarce in winter they often rely heavily on our banquets at...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
OurSentinel

6 tips to keep your pets warm and safe during Illinois winter

(Family Features) -- So far, the weather in central Illinois has been pretty mild this winter, and like their owners, family pets are enjoying their time outside. But as we head toward the typically colder 6-8 week period starting sometime in January through February, it is never too early to start thinking about protecting our four-legged companions when arctic air from the north pushes our way.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Post

Enter winter, the fastest-warming season

Forsythias are one of the first flowering plants to bloom in the spring — often signaling the change of season. But this year, some forsythias are blooming in December. The premature bloom is indicative of an abnormally warm kickoff to a season that is heating up faster than any other. Winter officially began Tuesday, but in many places, that is hard to recognize.
GARDENING
gladstonedispatch.com

Best seed for winter backyard bird feeding?

Feeding backyard birds in the winter can give them an extra boost of needed fat and energy on those frigid windy days, according to naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Backyard bird watching is also good for people, it can improve focus and reflexes, provide entertainment, and be therapeutic. However, knowing which type of bird seed to buy can be daunting because there are so many choices.
ANIMALS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: The basics of winter bird feeding

There’s a nip in the air, which may leave some Oklahomans wanting to close the curtains and curl up on the couch with a warm blanket and a mug of hot chocolate. Despite the cool weather, this time of year is still good for bird watching. There are several...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Johnson City Press

Don't forget to feed the birds this winter

Longtime readers of this newspaper will recall seeing the plea to “Feed the birds” on our front page for many years. It was an important reminder for bird lovers not to forget their feathered friends, particularly during the winter. Not every bird in our region flies south for...
ANIMALS
kingsvillerecord.com

Warm Up Winter with Comforting Classics

(Family Features) Whipping up family favorites all winter long is a perfect activity to keep loved ones warm in the kitchen while avoiding the bitter chill outdoors. Delicious, heartwarming snacks offer a simple and savory way to bring everyone in from the cold while enjoying comforting flavors together. Lean on...
RECIPES
Earth 911

Maven Moment: Warming Winter Soups

The winter is a wonderful time to make soup. Soup is so warm and nourishing after the excesses of the holidays. My family has always started eating winter soups early in the season with turkey soup made from the bones of the Thanksgiving turkey. Next, came the tradition of eating tortellini en brodo (tortellini in broth) on the day after Christmas (St. Stephan’s Day). After all of our Christmas feasting, those simple soups were really good, and easy on the tummy!
RECIPES
TheHorse.com

Deciphering Your Feed Tag: Senior Horses

In the final installment of our three-part series, learn what nutrients are in your senior horse’s feed and why his body needs them. As the years pass, we see shifts—both subtle and dramatic—that remind us our horses are aging. Backs sway, muscles atrophy, metabolisms slow or speed, coats develop flecks of gray, and bodies just aren’t as limber as they used to be. Some changes, such as those related to dentition and digestibility, can influence what these horses need in their diets. It’s at this point in a horse’s life that feeding a “senior feed” might become a necessity. Generally, you can tell a feed is formulated for senior horses by both its Association of American Feed Control Officials-regulated product name and its purpose statement. Looking at a feed’s guaranteed analysis and ingredients list can also tell you if it is suited for older horses. In this article we’ll describe some of the physical issues that cause horses’ nutrient needs to change and how a senior feed can meet those requirements.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Bird Feeding#Bird Food#Wild Birds#The Audubon Society#Ohio State University
pawtracks.com

What you should be feeding your hamster?

Before adding any pet to the family, you’ll want to be sure you’re well prepared to take care of them. And while the majority of people have some knowledge of how to care for cats and dogs, small animal care guidelines aren’t as well known. Take hamsters, for example. Are you considering buying a hamster but want to be sure you can afford its lifestyle and diet?
ANIMALS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FIRST For Women

If You Have This Kind of Salad in Your Refrigerator, Throw It Out Now

As the days get busier and busier right before the holidays, being able to put a healthy meal on the table in a hurry is a huge help — and pre-washed, ready-to-eat salad is a staple in many of our kitchens for this very reason. If you recently bought a bag, however, check the label ASAP. The FDA recently announced a salad recall on Fresh Express products sold in 19 states.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Q 105.7

Not a Deer? Albany Woman Perplexed After Seeing Silly-Looking Animal

It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?. Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an Albany County woman has perplexed enough people that it's worthy of a post. If you happen to stumble...
Aabha Gopan

Can Reese's Peanut Butter Cups shorten your life

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a Hershey's chocolate candy product with peanut butter fill up. It's one of the most popular candies in America because of its contrasting salt and sugar flavors and rich texture. In 2021, Statista reported that over 15.93 million U.S consumers have five or more servings in 30 days.
BGR.com

New fruit recall: Don’t eat these delicious fruits if you have any

People who suffer from food allergies are always on the lookout for potential allergens in foods and drinks. These substances are harmless to most people. But they can cause a severe allergic reaction in others. When food manufacturers detect substances in their products that might lead to such a reaction, they often issue a recall. That’s what Bokhary Foods did with some of the Godavari dried apricots it sells, as the products in the recall might contain undeclared sulfites.
FOOD SAFETY
Kearney Hub

Prayer shawls warm hearts at Kearney-area nonprofits

KEARNEY — The best gifts are often wrapped not in paper, but in warmth and softness. This Christmas season, the First United Methodist Church’s Prayer Shawl ministry donated prayer shawls to Kearney-area non-profits. Some of the recipients were Crossroads Mission Avenue, Central Nebraska L.O.S.S. (Local Outreach to Suicide...
KEARNEY, NE
WDAM-TV

Local boy with big heart feeds the homeless

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The season of giving can impact anyone at any age. Nine-year-old Braxton Thomas is no exception to the rule. Tuesday morning, the homeless community at Cotton Mill Park was served a traditional Christmas dinner. It’s all because of Braxton. “I was coming just to help...
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy