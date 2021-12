Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...

