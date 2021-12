As New Year's nears, we are seeing some crazy times. On the one hand, people are lining up for COVID-19 tests. On the other hand, the volume of partying seems to be unmatched. For example, this list of New Year's Eve celebrations at Dallas restaurants is not only packed with options, some of them are already starting to sell out. We're taking the plunge, we're diving in, we are going for it, man.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO