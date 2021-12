VISALIA, FL – On December 17th, 2021, at 10:00, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Riverway Sports Park. As this call was being reported, undercover officers that were in the area reported hearing shots being fired. As they approached the park, several vehicles were observed leaving. Vehicle descriptions were provided to responding officers who observed one of the vehicles at Locust and Race St. A traffic stop was conducted, and the sole occupant was detained without incident.

VISALIA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO