Renton, WA

Five hurt in 2-alarm apartment fire in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ap2oh_0dWj1e4V00
Renton apartment building fire Five people were hurt in the fire. (Jay Johnson on Twitter: @jjhnsn123)

RENTON, Wash. — Five people were injured, two critically, in a two-alarm fire at a Renton apartment building Monday morning.

Renton firefighters were called to the building at South 7th Street and Shattuck Avenue South around 5:30 a.m. Flames were coming from the roof and a second alarm was called to summon more resources.

King County Medic One, and firefighters from Skyway, the Valley Regional Fire Authority and Tukwila assisted.

Firefighters found heavy fire in multiple units, and ladder trucks had to be used because access to the second floor was limited by the fire.

A Metro bus was requested during the freezing temperatures to shelter those who were displaced by the fire.

Five people were hurt. Two people have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, two people have critical injuries and one person has minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

