How to remove your name from internet search

By Consumer Reports
 4 days ago
If you’ve never ‘Googled’ yourself, try it, you might be surprised to find out just how much personal information pops up.

It’s legal for search sites to collect your information from public records, though it is often creepy and potentially dangerous. So how can you remove it? Consumer Reports has some advice on how to regain control of your identity.

CR spoke to Konstantinos Sofos who was shocked after just finding out how much of his personal information was available online.

“It’s a little scary and just unnerving to know that my whole life history is online,” Sofos said.

He told CR he didn’t intentionally upload any of that information, so how did it get there?

Sites like BeenVerified, FastPeopleSearch, and PeopleFinders are part of the vast data broker industry that collects information about people or companies and then sells it for things like advertising.

Yael Grauer, a Consumer Reports Tech Editor said, “A lot of people don’t even realize that there’s tons of information about them online.”

Grauer investigates online data collection and privacy. “These companies don’t tell you they’re putting up your information,” she said. And that has the potential to be risky, giving employers, online stalkers, or even identity thieves access to your personal information—without you ever knowing it. Things like your current and former addresses, phone number and email and also the names of your relatives, even arrest records.

So how can you regain control of your information? You can start by checking out some well-known data broker sites for your personal information.

Some sites may require a copy of your license or ID to delete your data.

Before sending it, cross out any excess info that might be on there—like your license number or Social Security number. If you’d rather let someone else do the work, CR says sites like DeleteMe, Kanary or OneRep charge around a hundred dollars a year to remove your info from a number of sites.

If you choose to do the work yourself, CR suggests making a list of sites you’ve opted out of. That’s because you’ll need to check back periodically to make sure your info hasn’t reappeared.

Click here to read the entire CR report.

