Disney+ Shares New BTS Video From The Book of Boba Fett. If there had been a Boba Fett movie, would Temuera Morrison have been chosen to play the role? Or would Disney and Lucasfilm have chosen to go with a big name actor? Regardless of how that could played out, The Mandalorian season 2 reintroduced Morrison as Boba Fett. Now, Morrison is the first Star Wars prequel trilogy actor to headline his own show, The Book of Boba Fett. The first episode is out today, and Disney and Lucasfilm have shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the series.

