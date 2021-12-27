‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Joey Batey Explains Why He Felt No Pressure to Top ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’

So, if you haven’t binge-watched the entire second season of The Witcher, then you’re in for some spoilers and might want to look away for the time being. Otherwise, if you’re like me and spent a good chunk of the day watching the new season and now can’t wait for the third, then pay attention. Does anyone remember that black stone that Ciri knocked over with her unearthly scream in the first season? How about the fact that her scream also appeared to split the very earth apart? Well, no one’s going to blame you for not remembering, the first season did come out a bit ago, but it’s easy enough to recap on Netflix, and then catch up with everyone else that might still be watching the series. But the point is, Ciri is insanely powerful, more so than some might have thought, and yet her one downfall, so far, is that she’s too young to know what to do with the power that’s inside of her, or how to even access it when she might need it. But now that she’s with Geralt, things are at least looking up a bit.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO