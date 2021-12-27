ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Witcher' Season 2: Joey Batey Explains Why He Felt No Pressure to Top 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher'

 4 days ago
The actor tells TheWrap why Jaskier’s new song ”Burn, Witcher, Burn“ sounds so different. One of the highlights of everyone discovering the Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher” back in December 2019 was their subsequent obsession with the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” which became an immediate earworm upon Jaskier’s...

