ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,450 new cases

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFiTi_0dWj1MNX00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,260 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Lincoln County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 31-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, an 81-year old male from Braxton County, and a 64-year old female from Raleigh County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxHQq_0dWj1MNX00
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,746 active cases.

A total of 575 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 200 people in the ICU and 98 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 12.65% and a current cumulative rate of 6.42%.

Health officials say 308,479 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Tucker and Pendleton counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Ritchie, Wirt, Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis and Pocahontas.

The map lists Tyler, Doddridge, Grant, Summers and Mason counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Preston, Monongalia, Wetzel, Harrison, Upshur, Randolph, Hardy, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Roane, Putnam, Lincoln, Cabell, Wood, McDowell and Monroe.

The remaining 22 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, mercer, Wyoming, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wayne and Jackson

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (72), Berkeley (1,263), Boone (100), Braxton (71), Brooke (78), Cabell (386), Calhoun (36), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (227), Gilmer (42), Grant (54), Greenbrier (211), Hampshire (74), Hancock (87), Hardy (72), Harrison (304), Jackson (85), Jefferson (547), Kanawha (576), Lewis (72), Lincoln (73), Logan (159), Marion (225), Marshall (136), Mason (103), McDowell (103), Mercer (469), Mineral (111), Mingo (86), Monongalia (305), Monroe (109), Morgan (154), Nicholas (142), Ohio (225), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (296), Raleigh (374), Randolph (118), Ritchie (27), Roane (56), Summers (70), Taylor (95), Tucker (11), Tyler (21), Upshur (72), Wayne (150), Webster (32), Wetzel (56), Wirt (19), Wood (222), Wyoming (113).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia and neighboring states see COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a steady decline for a couple of months, COVID-19 cases are again spiking in West Virginia. Governor Justice and his COVID-19 task force announced that nearly 14% of all people tested each day are coming back positive. In just the past day, 2,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Missing woman reported out of South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing woman from South Charleston. Megan Vera Marie Forzetting, 32, is said to be last seen at Thomas Memorial Health. KCSO says that she is known to date another recently-reported missing person, Michael Criniti. The missing person report says that she is five-foot-three-inches, […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia state employees still on track to get paid on Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office says that state employees have been loaded into the payroll system and have had a payroll check generated for them ahead of payday Friday. Through what the State Auditor’s Office calls a “tremendous effort,” payroll administrators across the state government manually input the information of more than […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gassaway, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Keyser, WV
City
Grafton, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Elkins, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Beckley, WV
City
Danville, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Philippi, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Former West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline dies at 75

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) shared in a press release on Wednesday that former Republican West Virginia senator Sue Cline has died. Officials say she was 75 years old. “I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Baldwin. “On behalf of our […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow: Total Change New cases 1,995,497 +19,774 Hospitalizations 96,193 +484 ICU admissions 11,730 +43 Deaths* 28,780 n/a *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#West Virginia University#Florida Street#West Virginians#Icu#County Alert System#Pocaho
WOWK 13 News

Many in Charleston get tested for COVID-19 after Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they saw their second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 222 new cases. It came as the health department held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic. The health department says Wednesday’s vaccine clinic was perfectly proportioned between the time it takes to contract COVID-19 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle house fire in South Charleston

UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29): A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Wednesday morning. A call came into 911 just before 9:30 a.m., and when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. An elderly couple lived at this home. The wife is fine, but her husband was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fairness West Virginia reports that Technical Sergeant Kristin Kingery has filed a lawsuit alleging ongoing discrimination based on her sexual orientation and gender expression in the Air National Guard. According to the complaint filed, Kingery was allegedly told by supervisors that her career would “suffer” unless she began wearing makeup and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy