Preventing a second heart attack or clot-related stroke

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoshni Rajapaska, MD discusses ways to prevent a...

www.foxcarolina.com

The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does edible cannabis increase risk of blood clots or strokes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old male and consider myself active and healthy despite my health history for the past seven years. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. In July 2019 I was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and in July of 2020 I had a stroke, treated in a timely manner with TPA. I have no residual effects from the stroke. I will, about two to three times a month, take an edible cannabis to help me sleep or deal with a Crohn’s episode. My primary care provider does not like me taking any edible cannabis, as he says it is proven to lead to strokes and blood clots. What are your thoughts on edible cannabis leading to strokes or blood clots? -- B.G.
asapland.com

Symptoms of Heart Attack

Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack. The pain can be described as a pressure, heaviness, fullness, or burning sensation in the chest. The pain may also spread to the shoulders, neck, jaw, or arms. Other symptoms of a heart attack can include:. • Shortness of...
Times-News

Life after a heart attack: How to recover well

If you’ve had a heart attack, you may wonder how your life will change and if you’ll ever feel like yourself again. You may be afraid to do the activities you once enjoyed and fear having another heart attack. Here’s what you need to know about recovery, managing stress and preventing a heart attack in the future.   What to expect when you return home  ...
KSN.com

Winter months, pandemic raise heart attack risks

The risk for heart attacks jumps about 30 percent during winter months, according to Sanford Health Cardiologist Dr. Nayan Desai. He says activities like shoveling snow should be avoided for those with heart conditions. “That is the perfect situation if you have a plaque in the arteries of the heart...
belmarrahealth.com

Study Links the Risk of Both Heart Attack and Stroke with High-Stress Levels

New research has examined the risk of heart attack and stroke, and their connection to stress levels. Although many studies have been performed on this subject, this one was different in that stress levels were classified before cardiovascular events. Previous studies only determined stress levels in people who had already had a heart attack or stroke, which may have affected the responses.
MedicalXpress

Study suggests replacing the term 'race' with underlying factors that increase risk for heart attacks, strokes

Why should two individuals with exactly the same risk factor profile for developing heart attacks or strokes be treated differently based purely on their race? Is it race that alters risk of these people or is race a surrogate for other factors that may be elevating risk? And how large can these race-related differences in the risk predictions actually be?
tctmd.com

PASCAL Pinpoints Patients With Strokes Causally Related to PFO

For patients with patent foramen ovale (PFO), a novel classification system that factors in high-risk PFO features has the potential to better differentiate who is most likely to benefit from undergoing closure to prevent recurrent stroke, according to new data. Until now, the 10-point Risk of Paradoxical Embolism (RoPE) score,...
heart.org

Risk factors, treatments, COVID complications among 2021 top heart disease, stroke science

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 — While COVID-19 vaccines and variants continued to capture health headlines, a number of significant scientific research breakthroughs offered promising news in the fight against heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular risk factors. The American Heart Association, the largest non-governmental funder of heart and stroke related research in the United States, has been compiling an annual list of major advances in heart disease and stroke science since 1996.
MedicalXpress

Disarming a blood-clotting protein prevents gum disease in mice

Blocking function of a blood-clotting protein prevented bone loss from periodontal (gum) disease in mice, according to research led by scientists at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), part of the National Institutes of Health. Drawing on animal and human data, the researchers found that buildup of the protein, called fibrin, triggers an overactive immune response that damages the gums and underlying bone. The study, which was published in Science, suggests that suppressing abnormal fibrin activity could hold promise for preventing or treating periodontal disease, as well as other inflammatory disorders marked by fibrin buildup, including arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
FOX 28 Spokane

'A Heartbeat Away': Surviving a Heart Attack

Five and a half years ago Kelly Hatmaker moved to Spokane – practically sight unseen – for a new job at KHQ. Kelly immediately fell in love with the city and someone who shared his passion for the outdoors: Adrienne. “It’s her. She’s my best thing,” Kelly said,...
SPOKANE, WA
fox13news.com

VA says heart attack is not an ‘emergency’

Seven years after Congress passed a law reforming the scandal-plagued Veterans' Healthcare Administration, the VA appears to have made a great deal of progress. But there are still many veterans getting caught in a bind.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAW

Friends rallying support for Green Bay heart attack, stroke survivor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Barbara “Barb” Schauf is a heart attack, heart failure and stroke survivor from Green Bay. As she continues on the road to recovery, her friends and family are rallying support to help remodel her home into an accessible and safe living space. But donations on a fundraising page are not pouring in.
GREEN BAY, WI
belmarrahealth.com

Holidays Are a Prime Time for Heart Attacks

The holidays are sold as a magical time for family and friends. But they can also be very hard on your heart. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), there are more heart attacks in the United States between Christmas and New Year’s Day than at any other time of the year.
TRAVEL
villages-news.com

Heart attack claimed life of ‘Game of Thrones’ giant

At 7 feet, 7.5 inches, Neil Fingleton was the tallest man in the United Kingdom. He played basketball at the University of North Carolina and Holy Cross College and as a pro in the United States, Spain, China, Italy, Greece and England. He later became an actor who played Mag the Mighty in the HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones and the villain, The Fisher King, in BBC’s Doctor Who. At the very young age of 36 and in good health, he died suddenly of an apparent heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
atlanticcitynews.net

Americans most at risk for heart attacks at this time of year

Heart-attack deaths occur between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than any other time of the year, but medical experts say there are ways to stay healthy and reduce the odds of a medical emergency during the holidays and into the new year. Dr. Daniel Munoz, executive medical director of...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

