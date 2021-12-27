ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Top Stories: 2 men charged in U.S. Capitol riot

By Karen Shuey
Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 6, an angry mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed and laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. They sought to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes that would formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s...

Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

St. Ansgar father, son to plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

A St. Angsar man and his son will likely plead guilty to charges that they were involved in the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6. A trial status conference for the two, initially scheduled for Jan. 25, was canceled Tuesday and a plea hearing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in District of Columbia District Court, according to court documents. The documents do not say to what charges the Johnsons will plead guilty.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan men charged in Capitol riot cut plea deals in exchange for cooperation with authorities

Five Michigan men accepted plea deals with federal prosecutors, admitting their participation in a riot at the U.S Capitol in exchange for having other charges dropped. Jeramiah Caplinger, Karl Dresch, Daniel Herendeen, Robert Schornak and Jeremy Sorvisto each agreed to plead guilty to one federal crime connected to the Jan. 6 riot and to pay fines toward repairing damage to the Captiol building. Court documents show the five men each faced several other charges that prosecutors dropped in exchange for cooperation with law enforcement who are still investigating the incident and hunting for digital evidence.
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
Sand Hills Express

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Capitol riot conspiracy charge

A member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges stemming from his participation at the Capitol riot on January 6 and agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation. Matthew Greene, a National Guard veteran who prosecutors say is a member of his local chapter...
